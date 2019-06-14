FLO Price Tops $0.0836 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $50,788.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,336,353 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

