First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brady by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.66 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 18,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $880,524.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $354,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

