First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

NYSE:FRC opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,899,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

