FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 58,348 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FireEye were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in FireEye by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 91,323 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FireEye by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 387,911 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FireEye by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,100 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,136 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.60 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $210.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $69,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/fireeye-inc-nasdaqfeye-stake-lessened-by-dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd.html.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.