Financial Contrast: Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) versus MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A MacroGenics -256.47% -57.65% -44.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prana Biotechnology and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A MacroGenics 0 3 9 0 2.75

MacroGenics has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 114.62%. Given MacroGenics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MacroGenics is more favorable than Prana Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Prana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Prana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology $150,000.00 122.21 -$6.40 million ($0.70) -2.94 MacroGenics $60.12 million 12.44 -$171.45 million ($4.19) -3.66

Prana Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Prana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology beats MacroGenics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease. It also completed the IMAGINE Phase II biomarker imaging trial in Alzheimer's disease; and a open label IMAGINE Extension study and the Reach2HD Phase IIa trial in Huntington disease. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3; MGA012, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, which inhibits programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1); MGD013, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3. In addition, the company is developing MGD009, a DART molecule that targets B7-H3 expressed on tumor cells and CD3; MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate, which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; and MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets virus-infected cells. It has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Zai Lab Limited. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

