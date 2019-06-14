Financial Contrast: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00 PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.67%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.49%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -69.37% -97.89% -41.75% PAVmed N/A -9,072.85% -119.06%

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.35 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.95 PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A

PAVmed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

