FIL Ltd Sells 328,880 Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,880 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 3.03.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

