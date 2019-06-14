Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48.01 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $48,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.5% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

