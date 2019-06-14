Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.42 Million Stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,140 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 179,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 920,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 160,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $14.22 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

