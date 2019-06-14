Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FERGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FERGY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

