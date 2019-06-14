Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 98,435 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $6,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Vapotherm Inc has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 98,435 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/federated-investors-inc-pa-acquires-98435-shares-of-vapotherm-inc-nysevapo.html.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.