Family Management Corp Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $624,075,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.32 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

