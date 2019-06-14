Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Hits $129,351.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $129,351.00 and $32,738.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006750 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,439.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.03052778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.01519313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.70 or 0.04803500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01041476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00098772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.01049164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00314159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018323 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 392,461 coins and its circulating supply is 227,461 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

