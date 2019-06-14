Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 104.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $24,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $160.12 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.74.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

