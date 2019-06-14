Essex Savings Bank Sells 645 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,943,000 after acquiring an additional 420,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of MO opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

