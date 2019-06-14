Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.88. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,967.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $685,666.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

