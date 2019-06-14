Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 14th (AEGN, SUNS, SUPN, SWK, TALO, TI, TLYS, TOCA, TPCO, TRUP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 14th:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Bottom-line estimates for 2019 have moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concerns over the company’s earnings growth potential. It is witnessing a tighter labor market across North America, and higher restructuring and impairment charges. Aegion’s overall business is negatively impacted by a reduction in large coating project contributions at Corrosion Protection and turnaround activity at Energy Services. The company expects 2019 total revenues to decline 4-6% year over year. However, it is successfully capitalizing on strong backlog level, strength in key markets, improved results on restructured operations and lower tax rates. Also, it will benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

Get Aegion Corp alerts:

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company's growth in 2019 is likely to be driven by exposure in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend, cost-saving initiatives, pricing actions and solid demand for popular brands. Organic sales are predicted to grow roughly 4% and adjusted earnings to increase 4-7% year over year to $8.50-$8.70. This projection is above previously mentioned $8.45-$8.65. Going forward, the company intends on starting multi-year initiatives aimed at margin expansion. However, it predicts the Industrial segment's organic sales to decline due to weak automotive system sales and flat hydraulic tools business. Also, tariffs, foreign currency woes and commodity inflation are predicted to adversely impact this year's result by $340 million.”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.