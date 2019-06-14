Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given a $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPZM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Epizyme stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Epizyme by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

