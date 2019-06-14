Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,217 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

SMG opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

