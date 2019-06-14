Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 3,540,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,547. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

