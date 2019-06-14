Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sallie T. Rainer Sells 1,100 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $417,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $102.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,073 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 79,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

