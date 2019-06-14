EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,581.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $240,645.00 and approximately $49,581.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $741.45 or 0.08583130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039799 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000588 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

