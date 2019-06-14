Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 121,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,419,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 30,935 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $274,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,613. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
