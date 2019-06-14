Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 83005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.31 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

