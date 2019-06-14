Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 83005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
