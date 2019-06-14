Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,963.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $157,963.00 and $65,632.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00397093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.02516229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00156198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, BitForex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

