East Coast Asset Management LLC. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 0.6% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at $34,715,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

