E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.28 ($11.95).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOAN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.91 ($11.52) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

