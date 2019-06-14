E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.28 ($11.95).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOAN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.91 ($11.52) on Friday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

