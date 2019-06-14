Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $439,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $439,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-439000-in-juniper-networks-inc-nysejnpr-stock.html.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.