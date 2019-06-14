Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Up 5.2%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 4,165,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,402,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $538,289.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,883 shares of company stock worth $3,177,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Docusign by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

