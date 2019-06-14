Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Discovery Communications reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 4,978,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

