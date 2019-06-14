Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 70,743 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

INBK opened at $21.05 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

