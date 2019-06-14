Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,160,994,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,470.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.74.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

