Deutsche Bank Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.07).

ETR:UTDI opened at €32.11 ($37.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a fifty-two week high of €58.60 ($68.14). The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.25.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

