DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,907. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Daniel P. Key bought 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at $493,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,992,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.