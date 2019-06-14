DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $446,000 Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sabre were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Sabre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 98,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $134,061.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,249,369.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,333 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,371 shares of company stock worth $1,586,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $446,000 Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/14/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-446000-holdings-in-sabre-corp-nasdaqsabr.html.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.