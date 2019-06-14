DCORP Utility (DRPU) Market Capitalization Achieves $964,005.00

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One DCORP Utility token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. DCORP Utility has a market cap of $964,005.00 and approximately $7,150.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DCORP Utility has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $722.25 or 0.08730885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

Buying and Selling DCORP Utility

DCORP Utility can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

