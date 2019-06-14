DATA Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. DATA has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00385831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.82 or 0.02495873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00151491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,912,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

