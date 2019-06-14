Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in a year. Darden’s earnings met/surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 18 straight quarters. Estimates for current quarter and year have increased over the past 60 days. Backed by its various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves, the top line is likely to improve in the months ahead. The company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. In fiscal 2018, management realized roughly $10 million of cost synergies and expects to realize the same in the range of $22-$27 million by the end of fiscal 2019. Further, the Cheddar's buyout has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Current-year earnings estimates have also moved north over the past month. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand might keep comps under pressure. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 197,092 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

