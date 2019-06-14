Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $117.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $125.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.