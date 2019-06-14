Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 683.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726,515 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Dana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.