CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.73. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.