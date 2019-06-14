Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,598 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 409,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,100,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 115.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $121,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $832,825. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.74. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 65.62% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

