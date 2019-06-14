Cushing Energy & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Cushing Energy & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Cushing Energy & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of XLEY opened at $23.70 on Friday. Cushing Energy & MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

