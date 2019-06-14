CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $79.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.41.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,388,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSX by 11,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390,771 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

