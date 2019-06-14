Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

DTE stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

