Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $13,331,250.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COUP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $120.95. 34,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -180.76 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

