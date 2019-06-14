Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.36.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $324.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $227.07 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 52,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.74, for a total value of $16,884,983.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,171,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,856 shares of company stock worth $46,131,542. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.