Contrasting HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) and Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS)

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) and Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Pensare Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Pensare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12% Pensare Acquisition N/A -15.80% -0.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Pensare Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Pensare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Pensare Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A beats Pensare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

