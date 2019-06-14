Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $61.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $138,352.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Piecuch bought 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $45,219.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,861,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,072 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,689,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

