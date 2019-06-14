Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CMTL stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1,439.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 149,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 140,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

